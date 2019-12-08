Austrian pianist Gottlieb Wallisch to perform in Tehran

TEHRAN – Austrian pianist Gottlieb Wallisch is scheduled to perform recitals at Tehran’s Rudaki Hall on December 27 and 28, the Rudaki Foundation announced on Sunday.

Wallisch who is a professor at the Berlin University of the Arts also is slated to hold a master class before his performance on December 28.

Wallisch and his fellow violinist Wolfgang David were accompanied by an Armenian orchestra, which performed a benefit concert in 2007.

The concert conducted by Iranian maestro Loris Tjeknavorian was organized by the Mahak Charity Society, an institute located in Tehran that supports Iranian children suffering from cancer.

Wallisch has performed with a large number of leading orchestras, including the Wiener Philharmoniker, the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, the Gustav Mahler Jugendorchester, the Sinfonia Varsovia, the Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra, the Camerata Salzburg and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

He has performed during numerous international events and won several awards, including first prize and the Grand Prix Ivo Pogorelich at the Stravinsky Awards in the U.S.

Photo: Austrian pianist Gottlieb Wallisch in an undated photo.

