Iranian student wins UCMAS title for 4th consecutive year

TEHRAN – Iranian 12-year-old girl student Yosra Soleimani won the first prize for fourth year in a row at the 24th International UCMAS Abacus and Mental Arithmetic Competition 2019 which was held in Cambodia on December 7-8, ILNA reported.

UCMAS (Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System) combines an ancient teaching tool – the Abacus – with modern instructional expertise to stimulate child development and whole brain development while promoting learning and math in particular, as fun and exciting.

The international competition is the biggest annual competition of UCMAS where students from 79 countries gather to compete with each other.

