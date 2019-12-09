“Seven and a Half” crowned best at Sydney Persian Film Festival

TEHRAN – “Seven and a Half”, a co-production between Afghanistan and Iran, won the Golden Gazelle for best film at the 8th Persian Film Festival in the Australian city of Sydney, the organizers announced on Sunday.

The film by Tehran-based Afghan brothers Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi is about seven girls, who have never found love and are losing their control over their destinies through forced marriages.

In a video message screened at the closing ceremony, Navid Mahmudi said that he is happy the film has won the best feature film award.

“I am happy that what has been my major concern in this film has been of high significance for the juries as well,” Navid said in his videos message.

“Of course, the issue of women is very important in the world and I think the women and girls should also enjoy their real rights in the world of today,” he added.

“Shouting through the Wind” co-directed by Ata Mehrad and Siavash Jamali was named best documentary at the festival.

The documentary portrays Meysam, an adolescent from Tehran’s roughest neighborhood, who has a dream of changing his destiny through music, but his family disagrees.

“Tattoo” by Farhad Delaram won the best short film award. The film is about a young woman who wants to renew her driver’s license but she is sent to the traffic police center because of her tattoos.

“Manicure” by Arman Fayyaz also received a special mention in the short film category.

“Manicure” is about a young man who tries to prevent the village from finding out a secret that will destroy his life and his wife’s legacy after her suicide.

The jury also honored “African Violet” by Mona Zandi-Haghighi with a special mention. The film is about a woman who chooses to look after her former husband who is suffering from an illness.

Photo: A poster for “Seven and a Half” by Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi.

