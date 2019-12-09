Krakow Film Festival to screen “Sunless Shadows”

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Mehrdad Oskui’s latest documentary “Sunless Shadows” will be screened at the 60th Krakow Film Festival.

The film will be a highlight of the Polish event, which will take place from May 31 to June 2020, the organizers have announced.

In “Sunless Shadows”, Oskui builds a remarkable relationship with a group of adolescent girls that serve their sentence for the grave crime of murdering their father, their husband or another male family member in an Iranian juvenile detention center.

The director visited Krakow twice. In 2005, his film “The Other Side of Burka” won the Grand Prix of the festival, while he also participated in the festival as the chairman of the jury last year.

“Sunless Shadows” opened the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) in the Netherlands and brought Oskui the best director award.

“My Father and Me” by the outstanding British filmmaker Nick Broomfield is another highlight of the Krakow festival.

Photo: A scene from “Sunless Shadows” by Mehrdad Oskui.

RM/MMS/YAW