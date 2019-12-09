Semnan next stop for exhibit featuring history of ties between UN, Iran 

TEHRAN – Semnan will be the next Iranian city, which is scheduled to host the exhibition of photos and documents featuring major events occurring over 73 years of relations between Iran and the United Nations.

The collection will on view at the Simorgh Gallery of the Kumesh Cultural Complex on December 22, and Maria Dotsenko, director of the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in Tehran, is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the showcase, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Monday.

Over 50 photos and documents will be displayed at the exhibit for five days.

Several Iranian cities, including Tehran, Tabriz and Kermanshah, were the previous hosts of the exhibit.

The Tehran branch of UNIC has selected the photos for the exhibition in collaboration with the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Islamic Republic of Iran News Agency (IRNA).

Among the highlights are the photos of seven UN secretary-generals who have visited Iran, as well as a selection of projects implemented by the UN in Iran.

Also included are photos related to the negotiations over the Security Council Resolution 598, which was approved by Iran.

Photo: People visit an exhibition of photos and documents on 73 years of relations between Iran and the United Nations at Vahdat Hall in Mahabad, West Azarbaijan Province on June 10, 2019. (IRNA)

