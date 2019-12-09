Islamic prayer reciter Qasem Musavi dies at 71

TEHRAN – The veteran reciter of Islamic prayers, Seyyed Qasem Musavi-Qahar, who was most famous for reciting the special supplications for before dawns during the holy month of Ramadan, died on Sunday at a Tehran hospital after suffering from laryngeal cancer for several years. He was 71.

He was Iran’s second most popular prayer reciter after Seyyed Javad Zabihi before the victory of the Islamic revolution.

He recorded recitations of many Islamic prayers over the past 50 years at the Iranian radio and the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting

The office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has announced that it will cover the entire cost of medical treatment for the eulogist, the Persian of FNA has reported.

Photo: Reciter of Islamic prayers Seyyed Qasem Musavi-Qahar poses after an interview at the MNA office in Tehran on June 6, 2017. (Mehr/Mohammadreza Abbasi)

