“The Honorary Consul” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – English novelist Graham Greene’s book “The Honorary Consul” has recently been published in Persian by Now Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Ahmad Miralai, the 1973 book is about Charley Fortnum, a British consul in Argentina, who is kidnapped by Paraguayan revolutionaries who have mistaken him for the American ambassador. Dr. Eduardo Plarr, a local physician with his own divided loyalties, serves as the negotiator between the rebels and the authorities.

The book was adapted for a 1983 film of the same name directed by British filmmaker John Mackenzie, starring Richard Gere and Michael Caine.

Photo: the front cover of the Persian version of “The Honorary Consul” by English novelist Graham Greene.

