TEDPIX surpasses record high of 340,000 points

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 4,813 points to stand at 340,605 on Tuesday, Mehr news agency reported.

Heading for its fourth day of rises since the start of the current Iranian week (Saturday), the index surpassed the record high of 340,000 points on Tuesday.

As reported, the indices of Tamin Petroleum & Petrochemical Investment Company (TAPPICO), Ghadir Investment Company, Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (PGPIC), Parsian Oil and Gas Development Company (POGDC), Telecommunication Company of Iran (TCI), Pars Petrochemical Company, and Tehran Oil Refining Company mostly contributed to TEDPIX advancing.

MA/MA