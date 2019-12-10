‘Trump turned into laughing stock of the world’

Americans are saying that Donald Trump has turned into the laughing stock in the world. Paul Richter, author of the book “Ambassadors: America’s Diplomats on the Front Lines”, says Trump in his presidential campaigns claimed that “foreigners are laughing at us”. However, he says, a video shows that NATO leaders in their summit in Britain are “making fun of Trump”. A citizen from New Hampshire also seriously disputes Trump’s foreign policy achievements, saying, “We need to be fair about Trump’s foreign policy achievements”. He says the U.S. is being “isolated among its allies because of violating international agreements.” The citizen also says the U.S. is empowering certain Arab countries, mainly Saudi Arabia, which is used to kill innocent children and women.



