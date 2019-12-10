Iran’s House of Music cancels annual celebration 

TEHRAN – The organizers of Iran’s House of Music Celebration said on Tuesday that the winners will be announced at a later time without a celebration in order to sympathize with the families of innocent who lost their lives during the recent unrest across Iran.

The celebration is annually held to honor Iran’s top musical products.

“After the recent unrest in the country and in order to sympathize with the families of those who lost their lives, the celebration has been canceled,” Iran’s House of Music said in a statement published on Tuesday.

“Several veteran musicians were due to be honored at the ceremony, while the best album of the year was scheduled to be announced,” the statement said.

“Several ensembles were also due to give performances and new talents were scheduled to be introduced at the ceremony set for late December in Vahdat Hall,” it added.

“However, the winners and the best album will be announced in one of the sessions of the house,” it noted.

Protests erupted in Iran on November 15 after the government announced an increase in the price of gasoline.



