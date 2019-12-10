“Exam” to compete in Sundance Film Festival 2020

TEHRAN – Iranian director Sonia Haddad’s film “Exam” will be competing in the Sundance Film Festival 2020, a public relations team of the film announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The largest independent film festival in the United States will be taking place from January 23 to February 2.

“Exam” is about a teenage girl who agrees to deliver a pack of cocaine on the day of an important exam at school.

The short film received the Grand Jury Award - Live-Action Short at the American Film Institute - AFI FEST in November.

The award was presented to the film for “its bold directorial style, anchored by a stunning lead performance,” the jury had said in their statement.

Photo: A scene from “Exam” by Iranian director Sonia Haddad.

RM/YAW



