TEHRAN – Iranian shooters are training for the 2019 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Al Ain, Dubai.

The competition will be held in Al Ain from Feb. 16 to 24.

The competition will serve as qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The World Cup will be held at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

Iran will participate at the competition with five para shooters.