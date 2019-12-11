'No need for red meat imports this year'

TEHRAN – Managing Director of Iran’s Central Union of Animal Farmers says there is no need for imports of red meat this year (ends on March 19, 2020), due to surplus production, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Pointing out that the country’s red meat output meets almost 90 percent of the domestic demand every year, Saeed Soltani Sarvestani said: “This year, however, we don’t need to import any red meat since our production has exceeded demand.”

To support domestic production, importers and suppliers of red meat in the country should purchase the mentioned surplus livestock from producers rather than importing it, so that it could benefit both producers and consumers in addition to protecting national interests, Sarvestani said.

The official further noted that due to the ample supply of the mentioned commodity, the prices have also witnessed a significant decrease in the past few weeks.

He cited lower consumption and prevention of live livestock exports as the main reasons for the increase of live livestock in the country.

Last year, about 895,000 tons of red meat was produced in the country and more than 160,000 tons of the commodity was also imported into the country.

Iran is among the leading consumers of red meat in the Middle East region with lamb being the most sought after.

However, the consumption per person is around a third of what is normally seen in countries like the U.S. and Australia, mainly due to the prohibition of pork in Islamic law.

The major part of Iran’s red meat imports comes from countries like Brazil, where Iranian supervisors directly control culling methods to ensure they comply with religious rules.

