Photo exhibit to raise funds for child laborers

TEHRAN – An exhibition of photos by Ali Sufi will open at Tehran’s Ariana Gallery on Friday to raise funds for children living southeast of Tehran and working in the brick kilns there.

Entitled “Just Around Here”, the exhibition will display 20 black and white portraits of the children, which have been taken over a period of five years.

The exhibit will be running until December 23 at the gallery located at No. 9 Fereshteh St., off East Maryam St., in the Elahieh neighborhood.

Photo: A poster for “Just Around Here” photo exhibit.

ABU/YAW