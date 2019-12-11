Iran warns against travel to U.S., citing risk of arrest, detention

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for citizens, particularly scientists, not to visit the United States, saying Iranians may be faced with arbitrary arrest or lengthy detention in inhuman conditions.

“Iranian citizens, particularly elites and scientists, are requested to seriously avoid traveling to America, even to take part in scientific conferences and even having an invitation,” a post on the Foreign Ministry’s website reads.

It cited, “America’s cruel and one-sided laws toward Iranians, especially Iranian elites, and arbitrary and lengthy detention in completely inhuman conditions” as reasons for the travel advisory.

Tensions have heightened between Iran and the United States since U.S. President Donald Trump last year pulled Washington out of the nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran’s economy. Iran has responded by gradually scaling back its commitments under the agreement.

The Foreign Ministry issued another warning on Tuesday for Iranian nationals to postpone traveling to France amid ongoing protests and civil unrest in the European country.

