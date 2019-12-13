India’s Smile festival picks films from Iran 

TEHRAN – A lineup of six Iranian movies are competing in various sections of the 5th edition of the Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY) now underway in New Delhi, India.

“Here My Village” by Abbas Aram is competing in the official section, while “This Side, Other Side” by Lida Fazli has been selected to be screened in the short film competition.

“Here My Village” is about Farhad, a 12-year-old village boy who is crazy about photos and magazines. He tries to work hard to buy a second-hand camera, but he does not succeed.

“This Side, Other Side” shows that no border can block friendship and affection between children, in hopes that the adult world, as well as the children’s world, would be full of peace and friendship.

“The Fisherman and Spring” by Seyyed Hassan Soltani about a fisherman who is searching for spring after a long winter with the help of a little fish is competing in the animation section. “Beyond the Black” co-directed by Saeid Sodagar and Sepideh Eidi about a black crow that loves golden things is also an entry to this section.

The festival will also screen “Serok” by Zhivar Farajzadeh and “Snowy Heart” by Alireza Biglari in the films by children section.

The Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth will come to an end on Sunday.

Photo: A scene from “The Fisherman and Spring” by Seyyed Hassan Soltani.

