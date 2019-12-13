Director Fereidun Jeirani to receive lifetime achievement award at Fajr

TEHRAN – Veteran filmmaker Fereidun Jeirani will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran, the organizers announced on Friday.

Born in 1951, Jeirani began his cinematic career with writing “The Liegemen”, which was directed by Mehdi Sabbaghzadeh in 1981. He also pursued journalism as a chief editor for Cinema Magazine 10 years later.

He shifted to filmmaking with his debut feature “The Red” in 1998. “The Pink”, “The Last Supper”, “The Agitation”, “Parkway” and “Asphyxia” are also among his noteworthy credits.

The 38th Fajr Film Festival will be running in Tehran from February 1 to 10.

Photo: A picture of Fereidun Jeirani is seen in a poster designed by the 38th Fajr Film Festival in honor of the filmmaker.



