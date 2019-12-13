Iran ascend in FIFA Women’s World Rankings

TEHRAN – Iran have moved up in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings released on Friday.

The Iranian team have climbed up one place to be ranked 70th in the world and seventh in Asia.

Australia are still the No. 1 Asian team, sitting seventh in the world while Japan are close on their heels in the 10th position.

DPR Korea are third in Asia and 11th in the world.

World champions USA remain top, followed by Germany and the Netherlands.

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on 27 March 2020.