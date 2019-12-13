Mousavi to Macron: Iran is an independent nation, we don’t need advice 

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday that his country will not tolerate any interference in its internal affairs, rejecting the French presidents’ call for an immediate release of two detainees who are in Iran’s custody for security reasons.

Seyed Abbas Mousavi’s remarks came in a tweet in reaction to Emmanuel Macron’s demand on Tuesday that Iran should release immediately a French detainee and another Iranian-French detainee.

Writing on his official Twitter account, Mousavi said, “France should not forget that Iran enjoys independent sovereignty. Neither our government nor our judiciary does not need any recommendation by anybody.”

“Interference in Iran’s internal affairs is intolerable,” Mousavi further underscored.

Macron had called for the immediate release of two French nationals arrested in Iran, Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marshall.

“On Human Rights Day, I think of Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marshall, two compatriots jailed in Iran and their families," President Macron tweeted.

He went on to say that their imprisonment cannot be tolerated, adding that they should be released immediately. “I have said this to President Rouhani and I repeat it here.”

MJ/PA