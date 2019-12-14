Int. transportation exhibition to kick off in Tehran tomorrow

TEHRAN- The fourth edition of Iran’s International Exhibition of Transportation, Logistics and Related Industries will kick off at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Campus (Mosalla) on Sunday, IRIB reported.

As reported, Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami and his deputy will attend the inauguration ceremony of the exhibit.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) along with the country’s airliners will showcase their latest achievements in the aviation industry during the three-day event, Reza Jafarzadeh, the spokesman of CAO, said on Saturday.

He said the motto of this year’s exhibition is “Smart, Stable and Efficient Transportation” emphasizing the significance of applying information technology in transportation and logistics sector in a way to elevate efficiency and promote economic booming in different sectors of transportation including aviation, railway, maritime and road transportation.

Experts, university professors, researchers and investors all will gather together in the event to find the ways for the most use of scientific and expert capabilities for promotion of state-run and private sectors of the country, Jafarzadeh further said.

