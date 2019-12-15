Sadi Foundation, Beijing International Studies University sign MOU 

TEHRAN – The Sadi Foundation, a Tehran-based organization that promotes the Persian language abroad, and the Beijing International Studies University (BISU) have signed a memorandum of understating (MOU).

The MOU was inked by Sadi Foundation director Gholmali Haddad-Adel and BISU president Ji Jinbiao in Tehran, the foundation announced in a press release on Sunday.

Jinbiao said that 50 students are studying Persian at the university, fifteen of whom have been dispatched to Iran to continue their studies.

He also said that in China, numerous books by Persian writers have been translated into Chinese from English while there is interest in direct translations of Persian books into Chinese.

Haddad-Adel also said that the foundation is ready to host Chinese scholars who teach Persian as well Chinese students who are studying Persian.

Photo: BISU president Ji Jinbiao (L) and Sadi Foundation director Gholmali Haddad-Adel shake hands after signing an MOU in Tehran.

