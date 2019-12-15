Tehran intl. conference to discuss tourism digital marketing

TEHRAN – A number of international academia and experts have been invited to deliver lectures at the 6th Digital Marketing & Tourism Industry Conference, which will be held at Tehran’s Espinas Palace Hotel on January 17, 2020.

The invitees include Pawel Chrzan, who has been a Google business analyzer; Christian Farioli, a digital marketing geniu strategist, consultant of companies such as Huawei, Burj Al Arab, Buyer, Armani; Massimo Burgio, founder of Truly Social Media, and Chief Strategist of Global Search Interactive; Orazio Spoto, founder of Instagrammers, professional Instagram teacher and Blogger.

The event will be also attended by CEOs, chief business officers, government officials, public relations managers and sales experts who are active in various businesses.

According to organizers, the conference is scheduled to put focus on topics such as the role of digital marketing in improving the branding process, identifying the potentials of online businesses in urban economy, recognizing innovative product and service marketing patterns using new internet marketing methods, exploiting the power of social networks and online marketing in attracting and expanding tourism, ways to set up online businesses in line with entrepreneurship development, increasing sales and development of export markets through digital marketing, the impact of the tourism industry on branding and penetration of Iranian culture in the world.

Successful international companies, latest Google algorithms, popular brands in increasing sales through digital marketing, data analysis, tourism development through social networks, and international businesses are amongst other topics to be reviewed in the event.

Some 6.7 million foreign nationals have visited the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year, Mojtaba Karimi, who presides over Foreign Ministry’s visa and passport department, was quoted by IRNA as saying on December 4.

Iran welcomed some 7.8 million foreign nationals last year, achieving 52.5 percent increase year on year. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, Iraq was the main source of tourism for Iran in 2018, constituting 24% of all inbound visitors. Azerbaijan with (17%), Turkey (8%), Pakistan (4%) and Bahrain (2%) constituted other major sources while the remaining 46% came from the rest of the world.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots, including 22 ones that have been placed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AFM/MG