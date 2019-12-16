Army commander: Enemies resolved to frustrate people 

TEHRAN - The Army commander said on Sunday that since the enemies do not dare to wage war on Iran they have decided to frustrate the people, especially the youth.

Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks in a military ceremony in Javad ul A'emeh garrison.

The senior commander said anybody who seeks to disappoint the people is helping the enemy.

"Anybody who embarks on harming the people's hope, intentionally or unintentionally, is moving in favor of the enemies," the Army chief commented.

"Today, the enemies have embarked on waging psychological war (against Iran) via abusing economic problems to target the public opinion. If one day the enemies were targeting the country's vital sites by launching bombs and missiles, now they are targeting the people's hope and motivation" he explained.

“Especially the youth are under the enemies' propagandistic assaults.”

On November 25, when people took to the streets in Tehran to condemn violent acts in response to hike in gasoline prices, Mousavi said people are not indifferent to the security of their country.

"People do not keep mum vis-a-vis the rioters who are led by the U.S. and attack the great Iranian nation's lives, properties, and honor," General Mousavi said while participating in the massive rallies in Tehran to show allegiance to the Islamic Republic system.

In addition to Tehran, rallies were held in some other cities across the country to condemn violent acts.

In the protests that followed the decision by the government to increase gasoline price, the United States and opposition groups, including the cult group of MKO, monarchists were inciting unrest through their media outlets including the BBC Persian, Manoto, and Saudi-funded Iran International.

Mousavi said the people, despite having many problems, attend rallies to foil plots when they notice the Islamic Revolution is threatened.

On November 15, the government raised the extremely cheap gas price in order to moderate the national consumption rate, which stands at 110 million liters per day, 40 million liters above the maximum domestic requirement.

The measure initially prompted peaceful protests, but riotous elements, abusing the situation destroyed public property, setting ablaze banks and gas stations among other facilities, and opening fire on people and security forces.