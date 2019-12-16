ETFs valued at $4.5b in Iran

TEHRAN- The value of exchange-traded funds in Iranian stock market has reached 190.6 trillion rials (about $4.53 billion) at the end of the previous Iranian calendar month (November 23), IRIB reported on Monday citing the data released by Iranian Central Securities Depository and Settlement Funds Company (known as SAMAT).

As reported, 42 ETFs are currently operating in the country’s capital market. The value of the largest EFT in Iran stood at 45 trillion rials (about $1.07 billion) at the end of the previous Iranian month.

An exchange-traded fund (ETF) is an investment fund traded on stock exchanges, much like stocks. An ETF holds assets such as stocks, commodities, or bonds and generally operates with an arbitrage mechanism designed to keep it trading close to its net asset value, although deviations can occasionally occur.

MA/MA