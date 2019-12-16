War documents, memoirs published in 20 books 

TEHRAN – A collection of 20 new books containing documents on the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, known as the Sacred Defense in Iran, and memoirs of the soldiers and commanders has been published in Tehran.

The collection, which includes 18 memoirs and two books of documents, was unveiled during a ceremony held at the Sacred Defense Museum in Tehran on Monday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the director of the Archives Center of the museum, Gholamreza Alamati, said that one of the responsibilities of the center is to collect documents and soldiers’ memories of the war to preserve for the next generations.

He also said that the museum has collected a great number of documents, which need to be prepared for publication.

The museum has also conducted about 150 hours of interviews with the commanders of the war, which will be transcribed in the future, he added.

The interviews are scheduled to be published in books.

RM/MMS/YAW