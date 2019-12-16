Tokyo meeting to discuss Iran’s culture, civilization 

TEHRAN – A number of Japanese lovers of Iran has come together during a meeting held at Iran’s cultural office in Tokyo to become more familiar with Iranian culture and civilization, Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) announced on Sunday.

Iran’s cultural attaché in Japan Hossein Divsalar said people in Japan and Iran have always shown interest in each other’s culture and civilization.

“That is why the number of Japanese experts on Iran and Iranian experts on Japan is being increased,” he noted.

The participants next watched a short film about Iran and the meeting ended with a live performance of traditional music by a Japanese artist.

Photo: Japanese lovers of Iran attend a session on Iranian culture and civilization at Iran’s cultural office in Japan.

RM/MMS/YAW