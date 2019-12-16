Iran beaten by Montenegro at FINA World Junior Water Polo

TEHRAN - Italy lost to Montenegro 17-4 at the final day of the group stage of the FINA World Men’s Junior Water Polo Championships on Monday.

The Persians started the competition with a 15-7 win over Kuwait at the new Al-Nasar Sport Club Kuwait, but suffered two successive losses against the U.S. (27-4) and Italy (16-4).

Iran will play Egypt on Tuesday in the competition’s classification.

Group A consists of Serbia, Japan, South Africa, Croatia and China.

Russia, Canada, Canada, Spain, Hungary and Egypt in Group B.

And Brazil, Uzbekistan, Greece, Australia and New Zealand are in Group D.

The FINA World Men's Junior Water Polo Championships 2019 is being held in Kuwait from Dec. 12 to 20.