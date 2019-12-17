Egypt victorious over Iran at FINA World Junior Water Polo

TEHRAN – Egypt defeated Iran 11-7 at the FINA World Men’s Junior Water Polo Championships on Tuesday.

The Persians started the competition with a 15-7 win over Kuwait at the new Al-Nasar Sport Club Kuwait, but suffered three successive losses against the U.S. (27-4), Italy (16-4) and Montenegro (17-4).

Iran will play Brazil on Wednesday in the competition’s classification.

The FINA World Men's Junior Water Polo Championships 2019 is being held in Kuwait from Dec. 12 to 20.

FINA Junior Water Polo World Championships is an international water polo tournament held every two years for the players under the age of 20. It was launched by FINA in 1981 for men and in 1995 for women.

The 2009 championships were played with U18 teams each, but in 2011 the FINA switched to U20 teams again.