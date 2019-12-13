Iran lose to the U.S. at FINA World Junior Water Polo

TEHRAN – Iran lost to the U.S. 27-4 at the FINA World Men's Junior Water Polo Championships 2019 on Friday.

Iran, who had started the campaign with a 15-7 win over Kuwait on Thursday, will meet Italy on Saturday.

Iran have been drawn in Group C along with Montenegro, Kuwait, the U.S., and Italy.

Group A consists of Serbia, Japan, South Africa, Croatia and China.

Russia, Canada, Canada, Spain, Hungary and Egypt in Group B.

Brazil, Uzbekistan, Greece, Australia and New Zealand are in Group D.

The FINA World Men's Junior Water Polo Championships 2019 is being held in Kuwait from Dec. 12 to 20.