Italy beat Iran at FINA World Junior Water Polo

TEHRAN – Italy defeated Iran 16-4 at the FINA World Men's Junior Water Polo Championships 2019 on Saturday.

The Persians started the competition with a 15-7 win over Kuwait but lost to the U.S. 27-4 in the second match, while Italy had defeated the U.S. 18-11.

Iran will meet Montenegro on Monday.

Iran have been drawn in Group C along with Montenegro, Kuwait, the U.S., and Italy.

Group A consists of Serbia, Japan, South Africa, Croatia and China.

Russia, Canada, Canada, Spain, Hungary and Egypt in Group B.

Brazil, Uzbekistan, Greece, Australia and New Zealand are in Group D.

The FINA World Men's Junior Water Polo Championships 2019 is being held in Kuwait from Dec. 12 to 20.