Switzerland asks Iran to join “Blue Peace” movement

TEHRAN – Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner called on Iranian Energy Ministry to join the Blue Peace movement, the portal of the Energy Ministry (Paven) reported.

Leitner who met with Iran’s Deputy Energy Minister for Water and Wastewater Affairs Ghasem Taghizadeh Khamesi on Monday said Blue Peace is a movement started by Switzerland for water cooperation beyond borders, sectors, and generations in order to foster peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

In the meeting, Taghizadeh mentioned the Swiss government’s suggestion for the establishment of a regional cooperation center for startups active in the fields of water and wastewater, saying that “With 3000 years of history behind Iran’s water sector, our country has great potentials and capacities in terms of expertise and equipment.”

Referring to the Iranian use of Qanat (subterranean aqueduct) in ancient times, Taghizadeh added: “Using aqueducts in the country is an indication that Iranians have used various innovative ways to access water and for managing their water resources.”

Recently the Switzerland-based International Centre for Water Management Services (CEWAS) held a workshop for Iranian startups active in the field of water and wastewater in collaboration with Iran’s Water and Wastewater Engineering Company in Tehran, during which it proposed to establish a regional cooperation center for startups in the field.

Iran is going to cooperate with Switzerland in this regard and the country will be the hub for CEWAS activities in the region.

EF/MA

Photo: Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner (L) holds talks with Iran’s Deputy Energy Minister for Water and Wastewater Affairs Ghasem Taghizadeh Khamesi at the place of the ministry on Monday.