Iranian top researchers, technologists honored

TEHRAN – Twenty-three top researchers and technologists were honored at the 20th Exhibition of Research and Technological Achievements which opened in Tehran on Tuesday, ISNA news agency reported.

Science Minister Mansour Gholami and Vice President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari attended the opening ceremony.

The event is underway at Tehran International Exhibition Center till December 20.

A number of 400 technological achievements will be showcased at the exhibition with technological-based supply and demand approach.

The 7th laboratory equipment and chemicals exhibition (Iran Lab 2019) was also inaugurated concurrent with the exhibition, participated by leading knowledge-based companies and domestic producers.

Over 9,000 laboratory equipment produced by 350 knowledge-based companies will be displayed at Iran Lab 2019.

The event focuses on 13 sectors including oil and petrochemical, electricity, electronics and software, civil engineering, mechanics, chemistry and metallurgy, agriculture and environment, basic physics, general laboratory equipment, laboratory materials, medical and biomedical engineering, equipment, testing, industrial testing and calibration services.

FB/MG