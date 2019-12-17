Iranian culture minister, Slovenian ambassador meet in Tehran

TEHRAN – The Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Abbas Salehi, and Slovenian Ambassador Kristina Radej meet in Tehran on Tuesday.

The expansion of cultural relations between the two countries was discussed at the meeting.

Radej said that her country has had longstanding relations and cooperation with Iran, and announced her country’s readiness to expand its cultural ties with Iran in music area.

She noted that the expansion of cultural relations will help people of the two countries develop greater understanding of each other.

Salehi for his part also noted that the two countries have signed some cultural memorandums of understanding (MOU), which give the two countries significant prospects for cultural collaborations in the future.

Photo: Slovenian Ambassador Kristina Radej (L) and Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Abbas Salehi (3rd L) meet in Tehran on December 17, 2019.

