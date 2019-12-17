Iranian band Anu commemorates Rumi in Konya

TEHRAN – Iranian band Anu gave a performance in the Turkish town of Konya on Sunday in a series of programs arranged to commemorate the 746th death anniversary of the Persian mystic and poet, Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi (1207-1273).

The performance took place in a tent set up by the Konya Culture and Tourism Directorate in Mevlana Celaleddin Rumi Square across from the mausoleum of Rumi, Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu has reported in Persian.

“This is the second year the band is giving performances at the ceremony,” the band conductor Mohammadreza Najmi said.

Konya’s Culture and Tourism director Abdussettar Yarar also said that a number of programs are organized every year from December 7 to 17 to observe the death anniversary of Rumi.

This year the programs include performances of sama, a Sufi ecstatic dance, exhibitions of calligraphy, handcrafts and live music performances.

He also added that since the love of Rumi finds common ground among the people in Iran, Turkey and Afghanistan, these countries have been organizing programs over the past few years to introduce the great person to the world.

Photo: Iranian band Anu gives a performance in Konya on December 15, 2019 to commemorate the 746th death anniversary of Rumi. (Anadolu)

RM/MMS/YAW