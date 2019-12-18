“Here My Village” wins awards at India’s Smile film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movie “Here My Village” written and directed by Abbas Aram won awards in four categories, including best director and best story, at the 5th Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY) in New Delhi, India on Sunday.

The film also received the Film Critic Circle India Award (FCCI) and the award from the Centre International du Film pours l’Enfance et la Jeuneusse – CIFEJ for the best feature film.

“Here My Village” is about Farhad, a 12-year-old village boy who is crazy about photos and magazines. He tries to work hard to buy a second-hand camera, but he does not succeed.

“This Side, Other Side” by Iranian director Lida Fazli was presented with the best story award in the short film section. The film also received the young jury award for best short film.

“This Side, Other Side” shows that no border can block friendship and affection between children, in hopes that the adult world, as well as the children’s world, would be full of peace and friendship.

“Binti” by Frederike Migom from Belgium was named best film for children, while the award for best film for youth went to “Fight Girl” by Johan Timmers from the Netherlands.

The award for best short for children was presented to “Matilda”, a co-production between France and Belgium co-directed by Irene Iborra and Eduardo Puertos, and “Three Feet” by Giselle Geney from Colombia won the award best short film for youth.

Photo: “Here My Village” by Iranian director Abbas Aram.

ABU/MMS/YAW