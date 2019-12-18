Arthur Miller’s “The Ride Down Mt. Morgan” to go on stage in Tehran

TEHRAN – The Iranian theater troupe Peyvand led by veteran director Manijeh Mohamedi will perform American writer Arthur Miller’s play “The Ride Down Mt. Morgan” at the Qashqai Hall of the City Theater Complex in Tehran on December 23.

Translated by Mohamedi, the 1991 play is about Lyman Felt, a successful businessman and insurance tycoon who has an accident on the slopes of Mt. Morgan that puts him in the hospital.

While Lyman recovers, two women meet in the hospital to discover that they are both married to him and he leads a double life.

With his secrets exposed, Lyman tries to justify himself to the two women, the prim, cultured Theo and the restless, ambitious Leah, at the same time hoping to convince himself that he is blameless.

Mohammad Eskandari, Mahvash Afsharpanah, Farnaz Rahnama, Mohammad Naderi, Ailar Noshahri and Nastaran Baqerzadeh are the members of the cast for the play.

Photo: Iranian stage director Manijeh Mohamedi in an undated photo.

ABU/MMS/YAW