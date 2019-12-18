Persepolis eye Ex-Man City forward Wilfried Bony

TEHRAN – Iranian football team Persepolis have their sights set on signing former Manchester City forward Wilfried Bony.

The Ivorian 31-year-old striker has been reportedly linked with a move to Persepolis in the winter transfer window.

Persepolis Argentine coach Gabriel Calderon has shown an interest in signing the forward since they will have difficult task in the AFC Champions League as well as Iran league.

Persepolis have already parted ways with Junior Brandao after the Brazilian striker failed to score just a goal in five matches.

Boni started his playing career at Ivorian club Issia Wazi in 2006 but stole the show in Sparta Prague after scoring 22 goals in 59 matches.

Bony signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem in 2011 and scored 46 goals in 65 matches.

He signed a four-year contract with Welsh side Swansea City with a record transfer fee of £12 million and scored 26 goals in 54 matches for them.

On 14 January 2015, Bony signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with fellow Premier League club Manchester City. The two teams agreed an initial transfer fee of £25 million, which could rise to £28 million, which would then make him the most expensive African footballer to date.

Following the arrival of Pep Guardiola in Manchester City, Bony was made available for transfer and joined Stoke City on loan.

Most recently, he has played in Qatari club Al Arabi, where he was teammate of Iranian defender Morteza Pouraliganji.

But now, Wilfried Bony is a target to join the Iranian giants in January. Persepolis are looking to add firepower to their attack in the winter and the free agent striker will likely experience another Asian league in one year.