See how certain foreign leaders and media outlets were inciting violence in Iran

In the protests that followed an increase in petrol prices in Iran in mid-November, some foreign leaders such as Netanyahu and Trump coupled with certain Persian-language media outlets opposed to the Islamic republic system pushed for creating insecurity and chaos in Iran. They were provoking unrest despite the fact that vandals and rioters abused the peaceful protests by committing violent acts. They torched state buildings and even fired at security forces. The riots even prompted the Turkish president to warn about hidden hands to make Iran insecure.