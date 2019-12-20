“Tangle” tops at Iranian animation celebration

TEHRAN – “Tangle” by Maliheh Gholamzadeh won three main awards including the best animated short movie of the year award at the 11th edition of the Iran Independent Animation Celebration at the Abbas Kiarostami Hall of the Farabi Cinema Foundation in Tehran on Thursday.

Gholamzadeh was crowned best director, while the Association Internationale du Film d’Animation (ASIFA) award was also presented to the animated film.

“Tangle” is about the people who lose their homes in wars and are forced to leave all their memories and loved ones behind.

Samaneh Shojaei’s short animation “Gray Body” received two awards including best animated effects at the gala.

The film brought the best writing award for its writer Amin Kafashzadeh, while Shojaei received an honorable mention for directing the animation.

“Gray Body” is about a doctor who is visiting with one of his patients, while there is a room full of psychiatric patients who are waiting for him and cannot be calm anymore.

“Legendary Numbers” by Mehdi Alibeigi was selected as the best series of the year.

The best music award was presented to composer Peyman Yazdanian for his collaboration in “Each Other” directed by Sara Tabibzadeh and “Heaven” by Farnush Abedi won the award for character design.

Photo: A scene from “Tangle” by Iranian director Maliheh Gholamzadeh.

ABU/YAW