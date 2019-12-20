Tehran concert to celebrate musician Bijan Kamkar’s 70th birthday

TEHRAN – The Iranian ensemble Mahur will give a concert at Tehran’s Andisheh Hall on January 16, 2020 to celebrate prominent Kurdish musician Bijan Kamkar’s 70th birthday.

A repertoire of Persian and Kurdish folk music will be performed during the concert.

The ensemble led by Hossein Rezainia and Mahur Roshan features a number of musicians including Arian Rezai, Negar Ezazi, Milad Abbasi, Fardin Lahurpur, Hassan Mekaniki and Hossein Qasemzadeh on daf and ney.

Kamkar, who is the lead singer of the Kamkars Ensemble, will accompany the group as the vocalist and daf player.

The Kamkars, led by Hushang Kamkar, is a Kurdish family of seven brothers and a sister, who have performed numerous concerts in the country and around the world. They have released a number of music albums including “In Memory of Hafez”, “Darya”, “In Memory of Saba”, “Living Fire”, “Nightingale with a Broken Wing”, “Chant of Drums” and “Music From Kurdistan”.

Photo: Bijan Kamkar in an undated photo.

ABU/YAW