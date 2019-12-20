Iranian Cinematic Research Awards honor top winners

TEHRAN -- The 3rd edition of the Annual Iranian Cinematic Research Awards was held at the Iranian Academy of Arts on Thursday honoring the top winners of the four main categories.

“Evaluation of Policies Focused on Cultural Economy in the Field of Cinema in Post-Revolutionary Discourses” by Farnaz Sarbandi received the top award in the thesis category.

In the article category, three researchers Sajjad Sotudeh, Milad Sotudeh and Shahab Esfandiari received the top award for their research work “The Role of Decoupage in Moral Judgment in Two Films of ‘Glass Agency’, and ‘A Separation’”.

In the visual research category, Somayyeh Chaichi won the top award for her documentary “Iranian cinema in Search of Happiness”.

And in the independent research section, Mohammad Sarvi Zargar received the top award for his research “Western Writing in Iranian-style, Cognitive Research in Iranian Cinema”.

The awards have been established by the Cinema Organization of Iran (COI) to honor top research centers, works, articles and theses on cinema.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Cinema Organization of Iran director Hossein Entezami emphasized conducting research in different fields especially cinema.

“Cultural policymakers and cinema professionals are the main users of the research, and we need to make efforts to attract and follow the research that is more practical,” he added.

He also hoped to encourage more researchers and improve current conditions.

In her brief words secretary of the event, Azam Radvard also said that the main goal of the awards is to elevate Iranian cinema through research works.

