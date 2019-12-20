Lebanese narrator Sara Kasir tells stories to children in Tehran

TEHRAN – Sara Kasir, an experienced storyteller from Lebanon, gave a performance for Iranian children on the second day of the 22nd International Storytelling Festival in Tehran on Wednesday.

She gave her performance at the Behnam Hall of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), the IIDCYA announced on Friday.

On telling stories to children of other countries, Kasir said that she usually tailors her performance for the non-Arab children, and that she has her own secrets in narrating her stories that can attract the children.

She also said that one of her major concerns in telling stories to others is the size of large halls.

“I need to have eye contact with the participants while telling stories since stories require more intimacy between the storytellers and the audience. That is why I came down the stage while I was performing for the children here in Tehran to have eye contact with the children,” she said.

She next called the festival a unique one in its kind, adding that she has traveled to many countries but has not seen such a great festival.

She was also fascinated by the gathering of so many Iranian narrators in one festival and expressed regrets over why Lebanon does not have as big a festival of storytelling.

The 22nd International Storytelling Festival opened on Tuesday with narrators from Iran and several other countries.

Eight Iranian storytellers along with narrators from Turkey, Lebanon, Japan, and Spain gave performances in the international section category.

The festival is comprised of different sections with participants ranging from children to grandmothers and grandfathers.

Writer Mostafa Rahmandust, children’s TV programmers Majid Qannad and Giti Khameneh, and actor Reza Kianian were among the narrators in the guest section of the festival.

The festival, which aims to promote storytelling traditions among the younger generation, will end today.

Photo: Sara Kasir (R), an experienced storyteller from Lebanon, gives a performance for the Iranian children at the 22nd International Storytelling Festival in Tehran on December 18, 2019. (IIDCYA/Mahmud Rahimi)

