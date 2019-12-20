Crafts, regionals arts, souvenirs on show in Shiraz

TEHRAN – Dozens of exhibitors, craftspeople and folk artists from various parts of Iran came together under one roof in the 11th Pars tourism exhibition, which came to an end on Friday.

The four-day exhibit turned the spotlight on health and religious tourism, hospitality and hoteling, marine and air sports, online travel services, free trade zones, and recreational activities amongst others.

Celebrated as the heartland of Persian culture for over 2000 years, Shiraz has become synonymous with education, nightingales, poetry and crafts skills passed down from generation to generation. It was one of the most important cities in the medieval Islamic world and was the Iranian capital during the Zand dynasty (1751–1794).

Iran’s handicrafts exports reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (March 2018-March 2019), showing three percent growth year on year, based on data released by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

AFM/MG