National Museum of Iran to display rare calligraphy works 

TEHRAN – A collection of rare works by Iranian masters of calligraphy will be put on display in an exhibition at the National Museum of Iran in Tehran tomorrow.

The collection, which belongs to the former mayor of Tehran Mohammad-Hassan Malekmadani, contains works by Mohammad ibn Seyfi Qazvini (1553-1615), who is known as Mir Emad, Malek Mohammad Qazvini (1800–1899) and several other Persian calligraphers.

Master calligrapher Gholamhossien Amirkhani, Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini, and former director of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism Mohammad Beheshti will attend the opening ceremony of the one-day exhibit.

Photo: A calligraphy work by Malek Muhammad Qazvini.

