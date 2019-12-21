Value of trades at IME rises 25% in a week

TEHRAN- Some 677,999 tons of commodities worth 32 trillion rials (about $761.9 million) were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported by IME International Affairs and Public Relations Department, the volume of trades experienced seven percent rise at this market in the past week.

The report said that 409,017 tons of industrial commodities and minerals worth 17.409 trillion rials (about $414.5 million) were traded at IME during the previous week.

