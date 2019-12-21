Gianni Infantino to travel to Iran in early 2020

TEHRAN - FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said he is going to Travel to Iran early in the New Year.

He is in Doha, capital of Qatar to attend the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup final match between European champions Liverpool and Brazil's Flamengo.



Infantino wants to travel to Iran to watch the club games.



"I will go back to Iran early in the New Year. I want to watch or witness club games as well where women can enter a stadium. Does it change a lot in terms of women's rights in Iran or anywhere in the world? Well it is a step, it is a step, in the right direction,” he said.



“I think it has a big symbolic value, and certainly it changes the lives or many, many women, who can enjoy their passion which is football as well in Iran," Infantino added.



In October, Iranian women watched the country's national team, when they were given access to a women's section of the stadium for the World Cup qualifier against Cambodia in Tehran.