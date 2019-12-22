ICCIMA plans to set up Iran-Romania Joint Trade Committee

TEHRAN- Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) plans to establish Iran-Romania Joint Trade Committee, ICCIMA news portal published on Sunday.

According to the latest data provided by the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA), Romania was among the five major importers of non-oil commodities from Iran among the European Union countries during the first nine months of 2019.

