Culture minister visits exhibition by disabled artists 

TEHRAN – Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance seyyed Abbas Salehi visited an exhibition displaying works by the physically-challenged artists at the Iranian Academy of Arts on Saturday.

“I was deeply moved by works of these artists who suffer physical disability but enjoy high spiritual ability,” Salehi said.

A collection of 160 works by 160 artists is on view at the exhibit named “Honorable”.

“The exhibit provides the chance for the disabled, which include 11 percent of Iranians,” the curator of the exhibit, Karim Pashazadeh, said.

“It also aims to encourage the disabled people to upgrade their skills and raise their hopes and self-esteem,” he added.

The exhibition opened on December 17 and will come to an end tomorrow by honoring a number of top works.

Photo: Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi (R) visits an exhibition of works by the disabled artists at the Iranian Academy of Arts on December 21, 2019. (IQNA/Mostafa Tagazai)

