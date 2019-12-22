40 women artists paint Yalda Night for Tehran showcase

TEHRAN – Watercolors by 40 women artists on the theme of Yalda Night, the last night of the fall season and the longest night of the year that is celebrated in Iran, are on view in an exhibition at Avaye Honar Gallery in Tehran.

The works are created by the students of Bahman Niku and the exhibit is named “My Yalda from a New Window”.

Yalda Night, which falls on December 21, is considered the longest night of the year when the ancient Iranians celebrated the birth of Mithra, the goddess of light. It is also known as the Chelleh Night.

“I am also participating in the exhibit with one work displaying a broken bowl with pomegranate seeds scattered all around,” Niku said.

“This resembles that our traditions are in danger of being forgotten and I meant to remind the visitors to try to regard their traditions,” he added.

The exhibit will be running until December 30 at the gallery located at 1 Panahi Alley, Bosnia and Herzegovina St. off Fereshteh St.

Photo: Watercolors on Yalda Night by 40 women artists are on display in an exhibition at Tehran’s Avaye Honar Gallery.

