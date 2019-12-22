Iranian lifters win two medal at Qatar Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s Kianoush Rostami and Ali Miri won silver and bronze medals respectively at the 6th edition of Qatar Weightlifting International Cup on Saturday.

Qatar's weightlifting star Fares Ibrahim Hassouna won the title after hoisting a total of 404kg in the 96kg category after lifting 176kg in snatch and 226kg in clean and jerk.

Rostami took the silver with 403kg (178kg snatch, 225kg clean and jerk).

And bronze medal went to Miri who lifted 371kg in total (162kg snatch, 207 clean and jerk).

Iranian female weightlifters Elham Hosseini (76kg) and Parisa Jahanfekrian (87kg) came ninth and seventh, respectively.

Female lifters compete under seven weight classes while men vie for honors in eight categories during this year's edition of the annual championship.

The tournament is a qualification event for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and is hosted by the Qatar Weightlifting Federation (QWF) under the auspices of the International Weightlifting Federation.